Vasilije Adzic News: Four shots in debut

Adzic had four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

The Juventus loanee made his debut for Sassuolo Sunday and looked as if he'll be a valuable asset for his new club. He managed four shots and two chances created, providing lots of production on the attack from central midfield. He did all of that despite having a fairly early exit in the 64th minute when he was replaced by Kristian Thorstvedt.