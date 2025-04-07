Vedat Muriqi Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring injury
Muriqi has been diagnosed with a left hamstring tear, the club announced Monday.
Muriqi was diagnosed with a hamstring injury after leaving Saturday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, the same injury that Manu Morlanes and Takuma Asano also suffered. Hamstring problems tend to sideline players for a couple of weeks at a minimum, and his return date will depend on his recovery process. He'll probably target a return date toward the end of April or the beginning of May. Cyle Larin and Abdon Prats are expected to lead Mallorca's attacking line while Muriqi is sidelined.
