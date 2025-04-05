Fantasy Soccer
Vedat Muriqi headshot

Vedat Muriqi Injury: Exits first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Muriqi was forced off the field in the 37th minute of Saturday's match against Celta Vigo due to an apparent injury.

Muriqi did not last until halftime in his return from an undisclosed injury, as he was forced off in the 37th minute. It looks to be that he just returned a bit too early, likely needing to appear off the bench instead of start. That said, he will hope to recover over the next few days and return for their next outing.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
