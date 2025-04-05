Vedat Muriqi Injury: Exits first half

Muriqi was forced off the field in the 37th minute of Saturday's match against Celta Vigo due to an apparent injury.

Muriqi did not last until halftime in his return from an undisclosed injury, as he was forced off in the 37th minute. It looks to be that he just returned a bit too early, likely needing to appear off the bench instead of start. That said, he will hope to recover over the next few days and return for their next outing.