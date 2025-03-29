Fantasy Soccer
Vedat Muriqi Injury: Out with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Muriqi is out for Sunday's match against Valencia, according to manager Jagoba Arrasate, per Cesar Mateu of Marca. "Muriqi has been tested today and did not have good feelings."

Muriqi is not an option Sunday, as he has returned from international duty with discomfort after going through some testing. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter. That said, the club is expected to give Takuma Asano the start at forward with Muriqi out.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
