Vedat Muriqi headshot

Vedat Muriqi News: Can't score despite win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Muriqi registered three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Girona.

Muriqi came agonizingly close to scoring in the first half, but one of his two shots on target was cleared off the line. Despite going in a bit of a cold stretch of late, Muriqi remains a reliable goal threat. He has 21 goals in 33 appearances this season while averaging 3.0 shots per game.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vedat Muriqi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vedat Muriqi See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
285 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Fenerbahce v. Kayserispor Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Fenerbahce v. Kayserispor Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 19, 2020