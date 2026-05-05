Vedat Muriqi News: Can't score despite win
Muriqi registered three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Girona.
Muriqi came agonizingly close to scoring in the first half, but one of his two shots on target was cleared off the line. Despite going in a bit of a cold stretch of late, Muriqi remains a reliable goal threat. He has 21 goals in 33 appearances this season while averaging 3.0 shots per game.
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