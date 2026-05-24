Vedat Muriqi headshot

Vedat Muriqi News: Ends season with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Muriqi scored one goal to go with 10 shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Oviedo.

Muriqi was active upfront for Mallorca, as his 10-shot haul was his second-highesr of the season, but him finding the back of the net wasn't enough to prevent Mallorca from getting relegated. The Kosovo international enjoyed an excellent campaign in LaLiga with 23 goals out of 37 appearances while also adding one assist, 116 shots (50 on target) and 23 chances created. He's likely to join a prominent club in the summer.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
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