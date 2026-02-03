Muriqi opened the scoring via penalty kick in the 26th minute and then fired a powerful shot which was deflected into the net by Sergi Darder in the 74th of the game. The striker is in excellent form, having produced six goals and one assist over his last five starts. His total of 15 goals is the second-highest figure in the league so far and equals his best mark in a single campaign since joining Mallorca in 2022. He'll likely continue to see significant playing time and will be his team's main shooter and aerial threat in upcoming fixtures.