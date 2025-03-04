Vedat Muriqi News: Menace to opposing defenders

Muriqi recorded six shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Muriqi did a little bit of everything in attack for Mallorca on Sunday against Deportivo Alvaes. In 90 minutes played, he was fouled six times (the most of any player in the match), won the most duels in the match with 16, and created three chances. However, he did miss two big chances which could have secured three points for Mallorca. However, his all-around game was otherwise stellar. Hopefully he can put away those chances this Sunday against Athletic Bilbao.