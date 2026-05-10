Vedat Muriqi headshot

Vedat Muriqi News: Nets game tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Muriqi scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Muriqi found the back of the net in first half stoppage time while leading Mallorca with his five shots. The goal was the first since April 12th for the forward as he's combined for eight shots and three chances created over his last three starts.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
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