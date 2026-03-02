Vedat Muriqi News: Neutralized by Real Sociedad

Muriqi generated two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad.

Muriqi was prevented from threatening the opponents' goal as he suffered seven fouls during this game. The striker also won 10 of his 16 duels across 90 minutes of play. While he remains the league's second-highest scorer with 16 goals, he has hit a slump along with the rest of the team, which is hoping to turn things around following the arrival of coach Martin Demichelis. In any case, Muriqi is likely to retain aerial and shooting strength going forward.