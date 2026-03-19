Vedat Muriqi News: Nine shots against Espanyol

Muriqi registered nine shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Espanyol.

Muriqi may not have come away with anything on the scoresheet, but the performance was a reminder of how dangerous he has been this season. With 18 goals and one assist in 27 league matches, he sits second in the top scorer race, and his 84 shots place him among the most active attackers in the league. He continues to show no signs of slowing down and will look to get back on the scoresheet in the next fixture against Elche, who sit 18th, making it a favorable matchup.