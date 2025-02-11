Vedat Muriqi News: Scores from penalty spot
Muriqi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.
Muriqi saw three chances to score Monday, finally making the most of his final chance in the 81st minute after slotting home a penalty kick. This marks his fourth goal of the season, with his last coming in early December. He now has six goal contributions in league play, also adding two assists.
