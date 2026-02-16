Vedat Muriqi News: Scores header on Sunday
Muriqi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.
Muriqi netted a skillful header in the 66th minute assisted by Sergi Darder. Muriqi also made a tackle. He has now incredibly contributed to eight goals in the last seven games and is up to 17 goal contributions in 23 appearances this campaign.
