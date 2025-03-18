Vedat Muriqi News: Scores, misses PK in win

Muriqi scored one goal to go with an own goal, five shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Muriqi had a busy match that started with an own goal in the 53rd minute to score the opener for Espanyol. He then missed a penalty kick in the 62nd. The forward redeemed himself converting another PK during stoppage time to complete Mallorca's comeback win with his seventh goal in 2024-25.