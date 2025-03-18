Fantasy Soccer
Vedat Muriqi News: Scores, misses PK in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Muriqi scored one goal to go with an own goal, five shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Muriqi had a busy match that started with an own goal in the 53rd minute to score the opener for Espanyol. He then missed a penalty kick in the 62nd. The forward redeemed himself converting another PK during stoppage time to complete Mallorca's comeback win with his seventh goal in 2024-25.

