Vedat Muriqi News: Scores two in 3-0 win

Muriqi scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Muriqi scored the first two goals of the game as Mallorca defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-0. He has now scored 21 goals this season, with three coming in the last two games. He scored from both of his shots in the game, and it was the third game in the last five that he has put two shots on target. This is also the fifth game where he has scored two or more goals in a game this season.