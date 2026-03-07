Vedat Muriqi News: Scores two in away draw

Muriqi scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna.

Muriqi has scored 18 goals in 26 games this season, his best-ever league record. He had gone two games without scoring for the first time since the start of November. This is also the fourth time this season that he has scored more than one goal in the game, and he also scored twice in the game against Osasuna earlier in the season.