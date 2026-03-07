Vedat Muriqi headshot

Vedat Muriqi News: Scores two in away draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Muriqi scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna.

Muriqi has scored 18 goals in 26 games this season, his best-ever league record. He had gone two games without scoring for the first time since the start of November. This is also the fourth time this season that he has scored more than one goal in the game, and he also scored twice in the game against Osasuna earlier in the season.

Vedat Muriqi
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vedat Muriqi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vedat Muriqi See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
226 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Fenerbahce v. Kayserispor Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Fenerbahce v. Kayserispor Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 19, 2020