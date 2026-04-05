Vedat Muriqi News: Scores winner versus Real Madrid

Muriqi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Real Madrid.

Muriqi scored the match-winning goal Saturday, a strike in the 91st minute assisted by Mateo Joseph. The goal not only lifted Mallorca out of the relegation zone, but also helped Barcelona out massively in the title race. It marked Muriqi's 19th goal of the campaign, a mark that ranks second in La Liga behind Kylian Mbappe and is more than half of Mallorca's goals this season. He'll look to keep his excellent season going Sunday versus Rayo.