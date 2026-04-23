Vedat Muriqi News: Tests keeper in draw

Muriqi generated five shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.

Muriqi led the Mallorca attack Tuesday with five shot attempts (one on goal) as they dropped points from a winning position in their 1-1 draw versus Valencia. The forward has attempted 21 shots (six on goal) and scored three times across his last five appearances (five starts). Muriqi's 21 goals over 31 appearances (30 starts) are second in La Liga only to Kylian M'bappe's 24 goals.