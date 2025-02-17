Vedat Muriqi News: Two goals in victory

Muriqi scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

Muriqi got out to a quick start as he buried his squad's first goal of the match with a header from the center of the box, assisted by Dani Rodriguez in the seventh minute of play. His second goal came in the 28th minute, when he fired a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Johan Mojica. This marked the second straight game with at least one goal for Muriqi, who is up to seven shots and four on target over the two outings. He also accounted for a minimum of two chances created for a fourth time on the season.