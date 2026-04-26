Veljko Birmancevic News: Subbed off on Saturday
Birmancevic registered one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.
Birmancevic made just one pass and one interception before being substituted at halftime for Luis Vazquez. This marked Birmancevi's first start in five appearances this campaign, and he has yet to score for Getafe since transferring from Sparta Praha in February.
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