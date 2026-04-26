Veljko Birmancevic headshot

Veljko Birmancevic News: Subbed off on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Birmancevic registered one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Birmancevic made just one pass and one interception before being substituted at halftime for Luis Vazquez. This marked Birmancevi's first start in five appearances this campaign, and he has yet to score for Getafe since transferring from Sparta Praha in February.

Veljko Birmancevic
Getafe
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