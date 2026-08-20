Veljko Milosavljevic headshot

Veljko Milosavljevic Injury: Set for spell on sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Milosavljevic didn't feature in the pre-season after sustaining a "semi long-term injury" and doesn't have a timetable to return, according to Alexander Smith of The Bournemouth Echo.

The specifics of the injury are uncertain, but all signs point to Milosavljevic being out for quite some time -- especially since he didn't log a single minute of action in the pre-season. He's a depth option at center-back, so while this injury trims the team's depth at the back, it shouldn't be a big issue from a fantasy perspective.

Veljko Milosavljevic
AFC Bournemouth
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