Veljko Milosavljevic Injury: Set for spell on sidelines
Milosavljevic didn't feature in the pre-season after sustaining a "semi long-term injury" and doesn't have a timetable to return, according to Alexander Smith of The Bournemouth Echo.
The specifics of the injury are uncertain, but all signs point to Milosavljevic being out for quite some time -- especially since he didn't log a single minute of action in the pre-season. He's a depth option at center-back, so while this injury trims the team's depth at the back, it shouldn't be a big issue from a fantasy perspective.
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