Milosavljevic signed with Bournemouth this summer and has quickly inserted himself in the team, starting in their season opener and appearing in three more games since then. This comes as he also earns time with his national team, starting twice with Serbia in October but going unused during the most recent international break. He will hope to remain in the starting role moving forward after two starts in their past three games at his young age, recording one clean sheet in his three starts this season.