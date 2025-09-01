Milosavljevic was expected to make a move this summer and has gotten his deal into a top-five league, signing with Bournemouth. The young defender comes in with tons of promise, already having played in a few UCL qualifiers and maintaining time with Red Star at the age of 17. He will likely need some time to break into the squad with Bournemouth at such a young age, probably more of a future option, but still with a chance of breaking into a few appearances here and there if he can prove his worth.