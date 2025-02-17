Vicente Guaita News: Concedes one in draw

Guaita made two saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Guaita had way less work than expected ad his team was able to hold the opposition to just two shots on goal until late in the game. However, in the 81st minute the goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop Alexander Sorloth's powerful one-timed shot from just inside the box that sealed the 1-1 draw. With no clean sheets, 15 saves and 10 goals allowed over his last six starts, Guaita is having a rough campaign but the defensive line in front of him have a significant share of responsibility on this.