Vicente Guaita News: Five saves in victory

Guaita recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Leganes.

Guaita tied his season high with five saves in the match, also marking the seventh time on the season that he made more than three saves in a match. Additionally, this was the third time in four outings that he limited opponents to no more than one goal. Up next for Celta Vigo is a meeting with Real Valladolid on Saturday.