Vicente Guaita News: Makes one save

Guaita registered one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas.

Guaita had relatively little work to do in Celta Vigo's draw with Las Palmas on Monday. The Spanish keeper faced just two shots on target, made a diving save on one of them, and conceded one goal with the other. Guaita has produced a below-average season for Celta Vigo this year, posting the fifth-worst save percentage among La Liga goalies with a tally of 64.5. The club next plays this Saturday against Mallorca.