Vicente Guaita News: Secures clean sheet

Guaita recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Valladolid.

Guaita turned aside each of the two Valladolid shots on target Saturday and made one clearance en route to securing his sixth clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 victory. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran keepers has produced 14 saves and eight clearances while conceding just four goals and recording two clean sheets. Guaita's next challenge is likely to come March 31st when Celta Vigo host relegation-threatened Las Palmas.