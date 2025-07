Guzman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Monterrey.

Guzman replaced Luis Quinones in the 64th minute and set up Elias Montiel in the 78th. He also made a tackle and missed a good opportunity in stoppage time. This was his Liga MX debut for Pachuca, on loan from Guadalajara.