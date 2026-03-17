Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Assists off bench in draw
Guzman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlético San Luis.
Guzman found a loose ball near the box but sent a cross into the box that was tapped home by Salomon Rondon in the 90th minute, allowing Pachuca to escape with a draw here. Guzman has been very productive, and he has one goal with three assists despite not starting in any of his previous nine appearances.
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