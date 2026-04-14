Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Bags hat trick in win

Guzman scored three goals off five shots (four on target), sent in four crosses (two accurate) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Guzman was simply ruthless in front of the net, scoring twice in the first half to give his side the lead and then adding one more to his account at the hour mark. This was by far the best performance of the year for the attacker, who's been mostly a super-sub and had just one goal in the entire campaign but definitely strengthened his case to remain a starter for the upcoming Clausura playoffs.