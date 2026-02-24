Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Credited with assist in win

Guzman assisted once to go with four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 win against Tigres UANL.

Guzman served a perfect corner kick that was nodded home by Salomon Rondon from very close range. Guzman is hard to trust in fantasy since he's yet to start a game, but he's been an impact sub with two assists over his last three appearances. He's making a strong claim to play more regularly in the upcoming weeks.