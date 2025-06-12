Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Loaned to Pachuca

Guzman will spend the next year on loan with Pachuca from Guadalajara, his new team announced Wednesday.

Guzman will be back once again in Tuzos, where he enjoyed the best moments of his career between 2017 and 2022. During that time, the midfielder stood out for his ability to break into the opposition box unmarked, scoring as many as nine and eight goals in 16-match campaigns. While he was able to produce similar output to his early performances for Chivas, many of his goals came via penalty kicks, and he missed most of last season due to injury. If he regains his best form, Guzman could eventually take playing time from Pedro Pedraza, Elias Montiel, Alan Bautista and Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez.