Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Playmaking effort in defeat

Guzman recorded three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Pumas.

Guzman benefited from a significant number of set pieces to rack up a season-high tally of crosses along with shooting production, ending up as the most valuable member of an underperforming team. The midfielder bounced back into the starting lineup after scoring off the bench in a midweek trip to Tijuana. He's now expected to retain a role in central attacking midfield, aiming to increase his totals of five goals and three assists over 15 league games in 2026.