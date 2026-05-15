Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Provides assist in win

Guzman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Thursday's 1-0 win versus Pumas.

Guzman pulled the ball back for Oussama Idrissi to score after a set play in the 37th minute against Pumas. The central midfielder also led the home side with seven corner kicks and five chances created throughout the match. The assist increased his total to four, which, along with his five goals, make him the team's leader in goal involvements during the current Liga MX season. He'll look to remain a reliable offensive contributor if he continues to enjoy significant playing time and set pieces going forward.