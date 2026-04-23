Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Scores late consolation goal

Guzman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Guzmn came off the bench after four straight starts and made the most of his 32-minute cameo, scoring a late goal that stood as his side's only strike of the match. The midfielder has now netted five times this season, all coming in his last seven appearances. Across that stretch, he has registered 17 shots, created 11 chances with one assist.