Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Scores off bench in victory

Guzman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Guzman took advantage of the rebound after a goalkeeper save and achieved the opening goal in the 74th minute of this game. He has been productive as a substitute, tallying one goal and two assists over 115 minutes of play since February. Such momentum could help him get more opportunities for the rest of the season, though there's still plenty of competition with all of Alan Bautista, Luis Quinones and Alexei Dominguez also used in the No. 10 role at different points of the season.