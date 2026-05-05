Victor Alfonso Guzman headshot

Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Takes five shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Guzman generated five shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Toluca.

Guzman didn't find the back of the net in this 1-0 win, but he delivered excellent peripheral stats as a scoring weapon, main playmaker and set-piece taker. Expect Guzman to remain a key player for Pachuca in the return leg as well, and he'd be a solid fantasy option across all formats due to his high floor.

Victor Alfonso Guzman
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now