Victor Boniface Injury: Closing in on return
Boniface (knee/illness) appears to have overcome a recent infection and is closing in on a return to the squad in upcoming fixtures, according to coach Daniel Thioune.
Boniface had been dealing with recurring physical issues alongside the infection that further complicated his comeback from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for four months. Coach Thioune's upbeat assessment after Thursday's session is the most encouraging update yet, with the coach stating he had a good impression of the Nigerian striker on the pitch and that the infection appears to have been overcome. A final decision on his squad inclusion will be made shortly, but the direction is clearly pointing toward an imminent return for a player whose availability would be a significant boost for Bremen in the final stretch of the season.
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23October 22, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1September 30, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24February 23, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11February 9, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28January 26, 2024