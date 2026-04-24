Victor Boniface Injury: Closing in on return

Boniface (knee/illness) appears to have overcome a recent infection and is closing in on a return to the squad in upcoming fixtures, according to coach Daniel Thioune.

Boniface had been dealing with recurring physical issues alongside the infection that further complicated his comeback from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for four months. Coach Thioune's upbeat assessment after Thursday's session is the most encouraging update yet, with the coach stating he had a good impression of the Nigerian striker on the pitch and that the infection appears to have been overcome. A final decision on his squad inclusion will be made shortly, but the direction is clearly pointing toward an imminent return for a player whose availability would be a significant boost for Bremen in the final stretch of the season.