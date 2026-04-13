Victor Boniface Injury: Eyeing another week out

Boniface (knee) has only trained individually and is set to miss Saturday's match against Hamburger, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Fynn Walenziak of Bild. "He worked individually. Every day helps Victor and us. I don't rule anything out, but I wouldn't lean out of the window so far that his situation changes a lot by the weekend."

Boniface has missed the past four months of action and appears to be set for another game out, not set to be risked after only training individually Monday. This continues a rough patch for the once highly touted forward, as even when he was fit, he only earned two starts in 11 appearances, yet to score this season. Once he does return, he will need to build up minutes, likely set for a bench role either way.