Victor Boniface Injury: Late call for Hamburger clash

Boniface (knee) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hamburger, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "We do not rule out any player, not even Victor. If he has an opportunity and adapts well, he could return to competition. I will take stock tomorrow after the last training session."

Boniface had been limited in training since last week and a return this weekend had seemed unlikely, but coach Thioune's refusal to close the door completely suggests the striker has made some progress in recent days. The Nigerian has been sidelined for four months and even when fit has mainly operated as a bench option for Bremen, so any return would be carefully managed rather than throwing him straight into a starting role. The club will provide a clearer picture after Friday's session.