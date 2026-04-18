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Victor Boniface Injury: Out to face Hamburger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Boniface (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Boniface has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite coach Daniel Thioune refusing to close the door completely ahead of Friday's final training session. The Nigerian had been limited in training since last week, and the staff ultimately decided against rushing him back after a four-month absence from a knee injury. His return to the squad is expected in the coming weeks, with the club set to continue managing his comeback carefully as they fight to avoid relegation.

Victor Boniface
Werder Bremen
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