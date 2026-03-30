Victor Boniface Injury: Returns to Bremen, season not done

Boniface (knee) has completed his rehabilitation in Leverkusen and returned to Bremen, with the club hoping he can feature before the end of the season.

Boniface will begin individual training at the Weser Stadium on Tuesday before being gradually reintegrated into group sessions, a significant step forward for a player who had initially been ruled out for the rest of the campaign following knee surgery. The striker spent his rehab period in Leverkusen and is now back on the banks of the Weser with a chance to add to his loan stint, having logged 11 appearances with two assists, 16 shots and seven chances created before going down. Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer confirmed the plan is to ease him back carefully, so do not expect him to be thrown straight into the starting lineup, but the prospect of having Boniface available again for the final stretch is a welcome surprise for Bremen.