Victor Boniface headshot

Victor Boniface Injury: Returns to Bremen, season not done

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Boniface (knee) has completed his rehabilitation in Leverkusen and returned to Bremen, with the club hoping he can feature before the end of the season.

Boniface will begin individual training at the Weser Stadium on Tuesday before being gradually reintegrated into group sessions, a significant step forward for a player who had initially been ruled out for the rest of the campaign following knee surgery. The striker spent his rehab period in Leverkusen and is now back on the banks of the Weser with a chance to add to his loan stint, having logged 11 appearances with two assists, 16 shots and seven chances created before going down. Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer confirmed the plan is to ease him back carefully, so do not expect him to be thrown straight into the starting lineup, but the prospect of having Boniface available again for the final stretch is a welcome surprise for Bremen.

Victor Boniface
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Boniface See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Boniface See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
October 22, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 23, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 9, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 26, 2024