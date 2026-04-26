Victor Boniface News: Back on bench
Boniface (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart.
Boniface is back available on the bench for Sunday's clash with Stuttgart. The forward has been working his way back from a knee issue and has now finally recovered enough to get back in the squad. With the forward back fit he should vie for starting minutes in the closing stages of the campaign.
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