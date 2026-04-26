Victor Boniface headshot

Victor Boniface News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Boniface (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart.

Boniface is back available on the bench for Sunday's clash with Stuttgart. The forward has been working his way back from a knee issue and has now finally recovered enough to get back in the squad. With the forward back fit he should vie for starting minutes in the closing stages of the campaign.

Victor Boniface
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Boniface See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Boniface See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 23
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
October 22, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 23, 24
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 23, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 9, 2024
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 26, 2024