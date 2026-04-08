Victor Chust News: Clears injury

Chust (undisclosed) returned to full team training Tuesday and is expected to start Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to A Punt Esports.

Chust had been sidelined after picking up a lesion against Mallorca, but his return to the training pitch is a timely boost for Elche heading into the weekend, and being pointed toward the starting XI suggests he has come through training without any issues. Getting Chust back in the heart of the defense gives coach Eder Sarabia a much more settled look at the back for a crucial fixture against Valencia.