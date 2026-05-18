Victor Chust News: Nets critical goal

Chust scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Getafe.

Chust netted the only goal of the game in the 19th minute from long range, putting Elche in 17th place and securing crucial three points in their race for safety. This was his only goal of the campaign. He also recorded four clearances, two tackles, and an interception.