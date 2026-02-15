Victor Chust News: Seven crosses in draw

Victor Chust generated one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Victor Chust attempted a team-high seven crosses (one accurate) Friday as Elche played to a listless 0-0 stalemate versus Osasuna. In addition to his progressive play, the central defender added two tackles (two won), one interception, four clearances and one block to the clean sheet effort. Across his last 10 appearances (10 starts), Victor Chust has played the full 90 minutes on eight occasions.