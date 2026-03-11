Victor Davila headshot

Victor Davila Injury: Dealing with ACL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Davila (knee) has sustained damage to his right ACL and is expected to miss a lengthy period following the official medical report posted by his club.

Davila will miss the remainder of the Clausura 2026 tournament, although his exact recovery timeline is unknown. He finished the first half of 2026 with three goals across 13 matches played between Liga MX and CONCACAF competitions. While Henry Martin (undisclosed) should be close to returning and would be the squad's top striker option in Davila's absence, Patricio Salas has also received the manager's confidence since the Chilean got hurt.

Victor Davila
América
