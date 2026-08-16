Victor Davila Injury: Future unclear

Davila (knee) has made progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, working alongside his teammates while he faces approximately another month of absence, but the team has yet to decide whether or not they'll register him for the Apertura tournament, Emmanuel Campa of Excelsior reports.

Davila still has a short re-adaptation period ahead of him before resuming competitive activity. However, it appears he's now a secondary option for the Azulcremas and would only stay with the team if they fail to secure their remaining transfer targets. Given that situation, the forward is unlikely to see a lot of action this year and may have to look for a move to another team. If he ends up retaining a spot on the roster, he'll offer depth behind Henry Martin at center-forward and Brian Rodriguez, Alejandro Zendejas and Isaias Violante on the wings towards the final stages of the campaign.