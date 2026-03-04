Victor Davila Injury: Suffers nasty knee injury

Davila abandoned Wednesday's clash with Juarez after picking up an apparently severe knee issue, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Davila may be dealing with a ligament problem, pending an official medical report, so there's a chance he'll face a lengthy absence. Given that Henry Martin (undisclosed) is another injury doubt for the time being, Patricio Salas and Jose Raul Zuniga are the two primary options who could lead the front line in the immediate future. Prior to the match against Bravos, Davila was one of the team's two players with multiple goals this season after scoring twice in league play and once in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.