Victor Davila News: Scores off bench in win

Davila scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Davila notched the third away goal through a right-footed finish during the 78th minute after replacing Erick Sanchez in the 74th against La Franja. The forward made the score sheet for the second time in the Clausura 2026 campaign, adding to his total of three goals across Liga MX and CCC competitions in 2026. He was unlikely to play a meaningful role at the beginning of the year, but those contributions, along with the departure of Rodrigo Aguirre to Tigres, could open up an opportunity for him to feature as a backup option throughout the season.